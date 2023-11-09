Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1962 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1962 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1962 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1962
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1962 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3259 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1962 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search