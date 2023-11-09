10 Kopeks 1962 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1962 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3259 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) SP64 (7) Service PCGS (7)