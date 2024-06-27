Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (12)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8800 RUB
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
