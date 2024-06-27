Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1961 at auction Empire - April 18, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

