Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3850 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

