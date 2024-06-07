Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3850 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
