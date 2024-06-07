10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (21) XF (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (14) MS63 (4) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (10) NGC (16)

Seller All companies

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (6)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (11)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (3)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (11)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (23)