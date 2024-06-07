Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 24900 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
