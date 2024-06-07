Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 24900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

