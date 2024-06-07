10 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (5) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1) ННР (2)