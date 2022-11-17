10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957". Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1956 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 16,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2)