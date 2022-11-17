Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957". Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1956 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 16,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price

Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
