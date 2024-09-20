Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957". Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1956 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 13,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2024.

  All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction MUNZE - January 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1956 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

