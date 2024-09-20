Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957". Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1956
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1956 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 13,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (5)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search