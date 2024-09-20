10 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1955 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

