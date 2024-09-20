Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1955 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1955 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

