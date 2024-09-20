Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1955 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
