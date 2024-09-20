Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1954 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
