10 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1954 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

