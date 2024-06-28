Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1953 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
