Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1953
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1953 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
