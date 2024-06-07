Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - February 24, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - February 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1952 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search