Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
