Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction MS67 - July 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction AURORA - May 22, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 22, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1951 at auction MS67 - March 31, 2018
Seller MS67
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

