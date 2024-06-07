Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
