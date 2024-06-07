10 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

