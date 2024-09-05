Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 675. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
