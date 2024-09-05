Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 675. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (18)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

