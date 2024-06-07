Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1949 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Russia 10 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

