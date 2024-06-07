Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1949 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
