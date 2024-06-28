Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1948
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1948 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 52000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
