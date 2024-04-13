Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1946. Wreath with 7 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 7 ribbons

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1946 Wreath with 7 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1946 Wreath with 7 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 7 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 525,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5625 $
Price in auction currency 525000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

