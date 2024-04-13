Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1946. Wreath with 7 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 7 ribbons
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 7 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 525,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
