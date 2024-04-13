10 Kopeks 1946. Wreath with 7 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 7 ribbons. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 525,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)