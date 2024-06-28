Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1946 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 550. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search