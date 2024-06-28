Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1946 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 550. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Imperial Coin - November 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Imperial Coin - November 3, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
