Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
