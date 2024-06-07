Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1945 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

