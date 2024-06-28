Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1943 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,200. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (20)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1943 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search