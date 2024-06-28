Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1943 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,200. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
