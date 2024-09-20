10 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

