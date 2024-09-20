Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1942
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15110 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
