Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1942 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1942 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1942 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1942
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1942 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15110 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

