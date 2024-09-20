Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1941 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- MS67 (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
