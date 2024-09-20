Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1941 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
To auction

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

