Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1940
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1940 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
