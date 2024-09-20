Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1940 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

