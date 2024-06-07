Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1939 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (6)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- VL Nummus (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search