Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1939 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (13)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • VL Nummus (4)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1939 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1939 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search