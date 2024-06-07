Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1938 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
