10 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1938 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

