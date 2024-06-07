Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1938 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9700 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

