10 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4104 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
