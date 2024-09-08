10 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (23) AU (18) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (10) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF40 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (18) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (9)

Coins and Medals (9)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (2)

MS67 (6)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (9)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (9)