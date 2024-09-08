Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1937 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1937 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1937 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4104 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

