Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1936 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 340. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

