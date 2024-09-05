Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1936 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 340. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
