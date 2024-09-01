Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1935 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1935 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1935 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1935 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - May 6, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1935 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1935 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search