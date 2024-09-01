Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1935 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1935 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
