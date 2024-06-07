Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2755 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3210 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
