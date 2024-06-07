Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1934 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (17)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (7)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2755 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3210 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1934 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search