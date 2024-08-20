Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
