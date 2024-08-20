Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 651 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Знак - June 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Знак - June 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1933 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
