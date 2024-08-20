10 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (12) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (5) MS64 (9) MS63 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (17) ННР (7) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (13)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (2)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (8)

Знак (1)