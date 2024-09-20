Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

