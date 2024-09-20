Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (24)
- Coins.ee (9)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (8)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (6)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (10)
- VL Nummus (3)
- Восточно-европейский (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search