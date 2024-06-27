Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
