Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (19)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

