10 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1930 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 45,210. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
