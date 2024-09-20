Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1930 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1930 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1930 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 45,210. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (22)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (30)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

