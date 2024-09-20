Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1929 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1929 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
