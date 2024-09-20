Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1929 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1929 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1929 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1929 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (17)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (9)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (18)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

