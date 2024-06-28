Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1928 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
