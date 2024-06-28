Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1928 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1928 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1928 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

