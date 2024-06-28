10 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1928 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

