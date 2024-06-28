10 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

