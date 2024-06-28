Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 5900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

