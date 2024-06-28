Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 5900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
