Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1925 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
