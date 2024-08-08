10 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1925 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1045 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

