Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1924 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - December 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - December 8, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1924 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search