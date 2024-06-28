10 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1924 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (10) AU (8) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) Service NGC (10) ННР (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (2)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (23)

SINCONA (1)