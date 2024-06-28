Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1924 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2404 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (23)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search