Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
