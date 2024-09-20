10 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

