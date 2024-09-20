Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1923 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1923 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1923 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

