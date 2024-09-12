Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1922 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
