Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1922 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1922 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1922 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1922 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search