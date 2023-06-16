Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1)