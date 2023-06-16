Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,7 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Russia Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

