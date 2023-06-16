Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1991 (ЛМД) (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark (ЛМД). This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search