Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 220. Bidding took place October 26, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
