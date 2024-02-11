Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 220. Bidding took place October 26, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - May 6, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - July 25, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - February 7, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

