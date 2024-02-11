Rouble 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 220. Bidding took place October 26, 2012.

