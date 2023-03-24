Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 194 RUB
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia Rouble 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

