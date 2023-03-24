Rouble 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) Condition (slab) SP66 (2) Service PCGS (2)