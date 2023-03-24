Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- MS67 (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 194 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search