Rouble 1990. Date 1989 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1990
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 . Date 1989 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place March 3, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 17, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
