Rouble 1990. Date 1989 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 . Date 1989 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place March 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1)