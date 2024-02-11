Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 450. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1990 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search