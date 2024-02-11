Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search