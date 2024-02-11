Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1989 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1989 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search