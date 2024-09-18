Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1988. Date 1989 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Date 1989 on the edge
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
