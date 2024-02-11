Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 4,700. Bidding took place October 2, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
