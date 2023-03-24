Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2830 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Russia Rouble 1987 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia Rouble 1987 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1987 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

