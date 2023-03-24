Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2830 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
