Rouble 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1986
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
