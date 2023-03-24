Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

