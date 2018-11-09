Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1983
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (2)
Russia Rouble 1983 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia Rouble 1983 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1983 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search