Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search