Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4150 RUB
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1972 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

