Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1972
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4150 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search