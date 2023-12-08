Rouble 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1972 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

